Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. 28,232,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,686,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

