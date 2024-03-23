iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ICF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 81,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.