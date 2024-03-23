iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $49,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,504,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 296,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,811. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.