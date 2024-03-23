iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Trimmed by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $107.72. 296,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.