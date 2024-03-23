iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

