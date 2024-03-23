iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

