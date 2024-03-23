iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.80. 6,938,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

