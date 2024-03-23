iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

