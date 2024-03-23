iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 1,633,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

