iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,832,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

