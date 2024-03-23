iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

