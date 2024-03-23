iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 920,229 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

