iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

