iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Increased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.08. 365,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,939. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

