iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

