iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 5,185,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

