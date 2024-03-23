James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.87

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.87 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 187.43 ($2.39). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 176,239 shares traded.

James Halstead Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

