Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $135,901.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.37 or 1.00072636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00151548 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00214089 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,690.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.