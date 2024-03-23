JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.