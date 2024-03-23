JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

