JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New $105,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 0.55 on Friday, hitting 134.15. 6,999,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,881. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 109.09.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

