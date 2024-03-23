JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Revvity
In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Revvity Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 852,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,918. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
