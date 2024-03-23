JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 852,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,918. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.