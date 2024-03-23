JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 3,900 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.06. 9,393,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

