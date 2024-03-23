JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,270 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for about 41.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.60% of GSK worth $457,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

