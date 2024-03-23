JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,710. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

