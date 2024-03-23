Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Kava has a market capitalization of $975.71 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00083183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00021583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

