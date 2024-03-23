Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $48.25 million and $4.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,636,740 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.