Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,254 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 458,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

