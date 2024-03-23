Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.99. 1,649,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,283. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.72 and a 52-week high of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.