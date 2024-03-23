Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,780 FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PRAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.