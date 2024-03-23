Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,780 FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Profile

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

