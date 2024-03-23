Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

