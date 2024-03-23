Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 153,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

