Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. 286,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,989. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $364.88 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

