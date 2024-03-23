Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $123.03. 4,976,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

