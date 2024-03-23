Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

