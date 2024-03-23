Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 6,126,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

