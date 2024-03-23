Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 538,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.99.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

