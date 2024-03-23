Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 30,355,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,256,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.