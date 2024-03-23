Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.70 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $39.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,662,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,634,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00574792 USD and is down -20.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
