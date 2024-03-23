LooksRare Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $152.21 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

