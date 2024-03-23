Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Hits $57,488.23

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $57,488.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007550 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00016226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,496.92 or 1.00038088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011922 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00151491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000728 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,393.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

