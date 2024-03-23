Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MINN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

