Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MINN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 3,894 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

