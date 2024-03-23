Metal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.25 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Metal has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $135.42 million and $9.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

