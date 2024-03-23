Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.30. 1,979,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,234. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

