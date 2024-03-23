Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 258.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.