Mina Trading Down 7.2% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Mina has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $32.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,139,209,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,604,340 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,138,884,652.8400393 with 1,073,069,215.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.18974716 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $49,002,799.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.