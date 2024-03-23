Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $42.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $139.32 or 0.00214345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,996.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.07 or 0.00726300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00133969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00056145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00134769 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,414,136 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

