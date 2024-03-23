Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $424.46 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $424.46 million and $12.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,236,530 coins and its circulating supply is 848,268,426 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

