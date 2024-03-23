MXC (MXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $625.46 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, MXC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and $625.46 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.01735358 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $490,729,956.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

